Year’s End (Winter Solstice)
What began with bewilderment
ends with fatigue. Pixelated
days dispersed into static
we mistook for speech.
We stopped listening
how many shocks ago.
The horror and how it hollows.
One way out
is to locate grace in a walk
and receive a tree’s bare
but bright frequency.
Notice the waxing gibbous
afternoon moon, lucent
above a shuttered
Bank of America.
See starlings
expand and collapse
like lungs exhaling dusk.
Now the long night,
a long silence
if we’ll let it find us.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Brilliant to take us past the "shuttered Bank of America" to "see starlings expand and collapse
like lungs exhaling dusk."
These two very profound images of give and take, rise and fall, match our steps and our breath on this circadian walk. So fine.
“See starlings
expand and collapse
like lungs exhaling dusk.”
Beautiful. Thank you.