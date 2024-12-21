Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Year’s End (Winter Solstice) What began with bewilderment ends with fatigue. Pixelated days dispersed into static we mistook for speech. We stopped listening how many shocks ago. The horror and how it hollows. One way out is to locate grace in a walk and receive a tree’s bare but bright frequency. Notice the waxing gibbous afternoon moon, lucent above a shuttered Bank of America. See starlings expand and collapse like lungs exhaling dusk. Now the long night, a long silence if we’ll let it find us.