Stride The freezing night seals a chamber of wordless prayer between my mouth and hands. Wind kicks snowdrifts into static; heavy pine boughs scaffold the dark. Leave it to late winter to drown out an inner voice, the mumbling locus of a poem. That was a form of warmth, a small fire in the chest, a thing to conjure and watch over as hours pass. Tonight, I take dictation from without, from lack, and lean into another gust. A few windows along the road glow deep umber and I hold the color under my tongue until it dissolves.