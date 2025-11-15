Three short poems
deep into autumn
This is how far we’ve come to not need to speak. What’s between us— the red and yellow leaves. * Trace the seam where the rain turned to snow at the brink of night—streaks of white en- graved in blue. * The first snow levels out the noise in mind. Open the window— blinding white breathing through.
Note: These poems are in a form Cid Corman devised. Each poem has seven lines, and each line contains three syllables.
I love this form! This is how I wrote a short piece this afternoon and then revised it to fit the form. 3 syllables for the Holy Trinity, 7 lines the divine number. How elegant the form is! Thanks for sharing. I’m reading your Decades collection now with great enjoyment:
The dogwood tree out front
Is a master of making autumn last.
Its leaves begin to gather deep red streaks in August, while it yet clings a few crimson tinted leaves close in mid November.
A dogwood
Tree out front
Makes autumn
last. Red in
August; a
Few leaves still:
November.
Beautiful poems--they share the aesthetics of your photos, which are also really great, sort of American Zen.