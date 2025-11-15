Dispatches From the Basement

Matthew Robb Brown
3d

I love this form! This is how I wrote a short piece this afternoon and then revised it to fit the form. 3 syllables for the Holy Trinity, 7 lines the divine number. How elegant the form is! Thanks for sharing. I’m reading your Decades collection now with great enjoyment:

The dogwood tree out front

Is a master of making autumn last.

Its leaves begin to gather deep red streaks in August, while it yet clings a few crimson tinted leaves close in mid November.

A dogwood

Tree out front

Makes autumn

last. Red in

August; a

Few leaves still:

November.

Alex Valentine
3d

Beautiful poems--they share the aesthetics of your photos, which are also really great, sort of American Zen.

© 2025 Joseph Massey
