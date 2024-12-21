Dispatches From the Basement

December 2024

Longest night of the year…
  
Joseph Massey
10
To speak clearly into the dark…
  
Joseph Massey
18
A Way Through
"When the poem reminds you / you're breathing..."
  
Joseph Massey
5
Field Notes of Weather: A Winter Poem
Like radio static, the seasons reach for each other’s signals
Published on Lanterns in the Dark: A Year of Poetry  
Nashawannuck
another freezing-weather poem
  
Joseph Massey
5

November 2024

