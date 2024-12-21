Dispatches From the Basement
America Is the Poem
for Donald Trump’s Second Presidential Inauguration
11 hrs ago
•
Joseph Massey
168
Dispatches From the Basement
13
3:53
Guest poet: Monika Cooper
Unreal Season: 20 Lunes
Jan 13
•
Joseph Massey
26
Dispatches From the Basement
5
Wreath
for the new year
Jan 4
•
Joseph Massey
61
Dispatches From the Basement
6
December 2024
Longest night of the year…
Dec 21, 2024
•
Joseph Massey
103
Dispatches From the Basement
10
To speak clearly into the dark…
Dec 16, 2024
•
Joseph Massey
78
Dispatches From the Basement
18
A Way Through
"When the poem reminds you / you're breathing..."
Dec 8, 2024
•
Joseph Massey
65
Dispatches From the Basement
5
Field Notes of Weather: A Winter Poem
Like radio static, the seasons reach for each other’s signals
Published on Lanterns in the Dark: A Year of Poetry
•
Dec 7, 2024
Nashawannuck
another freezing-weather poem
Dec 2, 2024
•
Joseph Massey
62
Dispatches From the Basement
5
November 2024
Three short snow poems
for yesterday's glorious snowstorm
Nov 29, 2024
•
Joseph Massey
79
Dispatches From the Basement
7
Written After Reading Japanese Death Poems
Nov 20, 2024
•
Joseph Massey
89
Dispatches From the Basement
12
A very short poem
in anticipation of winter
Nov 14, 2024
•
Joseph Massey
158
Dispatches From the Basement
15
All Souls Day
a poem for the occasion
Nov 2, 2024
•
Joseph Massey
71
Dispatches From the Basement
11
